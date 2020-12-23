4 virus deaths, more than 300 new cases in Hidalgo Co.

Four more deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 2,168.

County officials also reported 340 new cases, of which 140 are confirmed, 197 probably and three suspected.

The total case count in the county is now 49,348.

Also on Wednesday, 360 people were confirmed to have recovered from the virus, leaving 2,516 active cases.

There are currently 289 people with COVID-19 being cared for in local hospitals, of which 104 are in intensive care units.

So far, the county has administered 295,796 virus tests, of which 245,768 have come back negative.