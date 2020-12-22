A motorist pulling a van on Highway 77 caused sparking Tuesday evening that resulted in small fires there and in Kenedy, officials say.

Willacy County Sheriff Larry Spence said the man was pulled over in Willacy and everything is under control.

According to the Willacy County’s Sheriff’s Office, the fires were reported at 6:33 p.m., followed by the fire department arriving four minutes later.

Firefighters from Raymondville, Lyford and Sebastian responded to the scenes, and within an hour, the fires were put out.

No structures were on fire, nor were any injuries reported, but the sparking caused by the pulling of the vehicle was prominent enough to stop a train, according to officials.