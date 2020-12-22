COVID-19 cases exceed 49,000 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County’s total number of likely coronavirus cases breached 49,000 Tuesday as the county reported 293 more positive cases and four more deaths.

Out of the 293 new cases, the county reported 121 as confirmed, 163 as probable and nine as suspect.

Of the 49,008 total cases the county reported 34,510 as confirmed, 13,750 as probable and 748 as suspect.

The four additional deaths bring the total number of pandemic fatalities in the county to 2,164.

As of Tuesday, 277 individuals with the virus remained hospitalized, 102 of them in intensive care units.

Among the four who died were two women in their 50s and 70s from San Juan and Donna, and two men in their 60s and 70s from Pharr and Alamo.