There may not be any snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but there will be some chilly temperatures.

A cold front is forecast to push through the Rio Grande Valley on Christmas Eve with evening temperatures dropping down to between to 47 to 52 degrees, and then dropping between 38 to 45 degrees at midnight.

“This sets the stage for “Jack Frost nipping at your nose” Christmas Eve night, with temperatures bottoming out near or just below 32 degrees across many rural areas early Christmas morning,” the National Weather Service in Brownsville stated on its website.

The temperatures on Christmas morning will be between 31 to 38 degrees and warming up in the afternoon to upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 80s prior to the cold front’s arrival.