UTRGV redshirt junior power forward Sean Rhea was named the Western Athletic Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 14-20, according to a news release Monday from the WAC headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Rhea became the first Vaquero student-athletes to be recognized with a WAC Player of the Week honor during the 2020-21 academic year.

Rhea, a Houston product who transferred to Edinburg last season, led the Vaqueros to their fifth win of the season with 19 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting in an 89-51 win over the Texas A&M-International Dustdevils on Dec. 14, UTRGV’s only game of the week.

The victory also improved the Vaqueros’ home winning streak to nine games, the longest for the program since the 2006-07 season. The team hasn’t lost a home game at UTRGV Fieldhouse since Feb. 1.

Through five starts, Rhea is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and ranks fourth in the WAC with 1.3 blocked shots per contest. The redshirt junior also leads the Vaqueros in scoring and has shot 52.6% from the floor so far this season.

UTRGV is off to a 5-2 start, the hottest start for the program since the 2006-07 season. The Vaqueros face the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 6 p.m. Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg looking to move to 6-2 for the first time since 1986-87.

