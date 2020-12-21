EDINBURG — The last time UTRGV welcomed Sam Houston State to campus in December 2019, the Vaqueros and Bearkats battled into double overtime before the home team narrowly escaped with a heart-racing win.

The Bearkats’ return trip to UTRGV Fieldhouse on Monday night sprinkled in a little deja vu, as Sam Houston State raced out to a commanding first-half lead only to be nearly erased by a Vaqueros’ second-half surge.

UTRGV nearly erased a 23-point deficit after halftime but fell narrowly to Sam Houston State 69-66 after a last-second corner 3-pointer clanked off the rim in the first game with fans at UTRGV Fieldhouse in nearly a year.

“They were just playing more physical than us, tougher than us and harder than us,” redshirt junior power forward Sean Rhea said. “They were up 17 at the half and that’s unacceptable on our home court, but I’m proud of the guys because we kept fighting and brought it down to three. We’ve got to come with that intensity in the beginning of the game and bring it for 40 minutes from start to finish.”

The Bearkats and Vaqueros got off to a frenetic start with both teams trading buckets and fouls throughout the first 8 minutes of the game.

Uptempo offense and a physical battle on the boards helped propel both teams into a scoring frenzy in a matchup between two teams with near-identical styles.

“I feel like it was a competitive game, but we should’ve been more physical and done a little more on offense to help us win,” said sophomore forward Quinton Johnson II, who recorded 10 points and seven rebounds. “We just weren’t attacking like we should and we should’ve been driving the ball more, getting into the paint and making them foul us.”

“They sped us up in transition the way we want to do teams,” Rhea said. “They definitely play really physical and really hard. They’ve got a lot of guards who play hard and their big men hold it down inside good enough for those guards to get off. They play exactly how we play, and they got the better of us tonight.”

UTRGV emerged with a six-point advantage, its largest lead of the night, with about 12 minutes to go in the first half thanks to a strong start offensively from Rhea, who scored 10 of the team’s first 15 points.

That’s when the Bearkats put their foot on the gas.

Sam Houston State reeled off a 28-5 run to close the first half and carry a 17-point edge into the break thanks in large part to stifling defense and a dominant performance in the battle on the boards. The Bearkats outrebounded the Vaqueros 53-40 on the night, which also gave them a sizable edge in second-chance points (25-15).

“Congratulations to Sam Houston (State), they came out with a lot more fire than we did at the beginning of the game for I’d say about 29 minutes,” UTRGV head coach Lew Hill said. “They just outplayed us and killed us on the offensive boards and (made us) turn the ball over in the first half. We just didn’t come out ready.”

The Bearkats carried that momentum into the start of the second half too and were able to bump their lead up to 23 with about 12 minutes left in regulation.

But with the energy of their first home crowd of the season inside UTRGV Fieldhouse — about 250 socially-distant spectators — the Vaqueros came roaring back to live down the stretch.

Rhea, Johnson and guards Uche Dibiamaka, Chris Freeman and Doc Nelson sparked a 14-0 UTRGV to trim Sam Houston State’s lead down to 11 with 8 minutes to go.

“Coach (Hill) had a talk with us at halftime and told us to we had to stay attacking and they would let us back in the game,” Johnson said. “They (weren’t) just going to give it to us, but they were going to let us back in if we kept fighting and that’s what happened.”

The Vaqueros rotated into a full-court press that paid dividends down the stretch, as the Bearkats coughed the ball up on multiple inbounds plays and struggled to bring the ball across the half-court without fumbling it away.

UTRGV upped its physicality on the offensive end as well, driving the lane and drawing contact to get to the free-throw line instead of settling for contested mid-range jumpers and 3-pointers, which had derailed the team in the first half.

Johnson and Rhea led the way in getting the Vaqueros to the free-throw line, which ultimately helped the team claw back to within one possession of the lead.

UTRGV cut Sam Houston State’s lead down to one with less than a minute to play, but foul trouble sent the Bearkats to the line frequently, which helped them secure their lead before a potentially game-tying 3-pointer with 1 second left missed the mark.

“We just started playing Vaquero basketball,” Hill said. “We didn’t quit and the bench was good pumping guys up. We said, ‘We’re going to make a few runs and we’re going to give ourselves a chance,’ and ultimately, we gave ourselves a chance to tie it at the end of the game.”

Laquon Butler, Dibiamaka, Johnson and Marek Nelson all fouled out in the waning moments from UTRGV, as both teams combined to shoot 76 free-throw attempts on the night. Neither side shot better than 33.3% from the floor or from behind the arc.

Rhea, the reigning Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week, tallied a double-double with game highs in both points (25) and rebounds (11), while seven Bearkats players scored seven points or more.

The Vaqueros also held Sam Houston State to 27 points on 19.4% shooting in the second half, one of the team’s best halves defensively of the season.

“We don’t try to dwell on who’s not playing on any given night, but when you’ve got Jeff (Otchere), who won defensive player of the year last year in his conference, and Javon (Levi), the two-time defensive player of the year in this conference, those two guys are going to help us a lot (when they return from injuries),” Rhea said of building off that strong second half defensively.

“We’re going to be really scary when we get those guys back on the court, but for right now, we’ve got to focus on this team right now and I was really excited that the guys kept fighting.”

UTRGV (5-3) will return to action to host Dallas Christian in its final nonconference game of the season at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 at UTRGV Fieldhouse before hitting the road for back-to-back games against Chicago State to begin WAC play.

