Mercedes police are reporting a major vehicular accident on Business 83 that occurred Monday at the bridge that spans the International Boundary and Water Commission floodway.

The incident involved two vehicles and both drivers have been transported to local hospitals, according to Lt. Frank Sanchez, public information officer for Mercedes police. Sanchez said both suffered “major injuries.”

One driver was in a Chevy Avalanche, the other was in a green Mercury SUV, Sanchez said.

The driver of the Mercury is being charged with intoxication assault. Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on Business 83 when “he merged onto the incoming lane of traffic” and struck the Avalanche “almost head-on.”

The charges are “based on the officer’s observations and odor” of alcohol,” Sanchez said.

Police are currently taking statements from what Sanchez referred to as “multiple witnesses.”

This is a developing story.