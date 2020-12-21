McALLEN — District 3 Commissioner Omar Quintanilla announced his bid for reelection Monday.

Quintanilla, 45, said he plans to continue serving District 3 residents if elected after his first term ends in May, a news release stated. The senior vice president of corporate banking at Frost Bank was first elected to the post in 2017.

In a news release, Quintanilla was described as having been “a strong advocate of issues relating to improving drainage, beautifying and creating safer neighborhoods, small business assistance and economic development opportunities.”

“He seeks re-election so he can meet his progressive agenda for the benefit of District 3 and the City of McAllen,” the release stated.

Quintanilla previously served on the McAllen Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board, which he said gives him insight on how to effectively deliver funds and services to meet the needs of McAllen residents.

“Additionally, as a board member of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, he’s provided leadership in promoting small businesses in McAllen and was a driving force in providing much-needed assistance for small businesses to sustain operations during the Covid19 pandemic,” the news release continued.

The commissioner highlighted several projects he supported during his first term, including drainage improvements throughout his district to reduce the risk of flooding, the creation of parks and walking trails, and access to Wi-Fi for students and the public at large.

“Quintanilla will continue to bring his skills in finance to the table, which has proven invaluable in the development of assistance for businesses in McAllen, as well as during the city budgeting process,” the release stated.

He will also continue to host town hall meetings throughout his district to listen to any concerns McAllen residents may have. He hosted one this weekend and details for the next have not yet been publicized.