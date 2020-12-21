Escobares city attorney resigns following council resignations

ESCOBARES — The city’s legal attorney resigned from her position Monday making them the latest in a string of resignations from the city that began last week.

Newly appointed Mayor Pro-Tem Lorena Cantu confirmed the resignation of City Attorney Allison A. Bastian-Rodriguez with Austin-based Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal & Zech P.C.

No reason was given for the resignation, according to Cantu, who added the city would hold another meeting next week to appoint new legal counsel.

The attorney’s departure comes after the resignations of Mayor Ruperto B. Escobar and Mayor Pro-Tem Alfredo Escobar last week.

The former mayor resigned during a city council meeting last week during which the majority of the council voted to terminate City Secretary Rosario Ramirez on a resolution of “no confidence” and voted to terminate their public works foreman.

In their place, the council appointed Fire Department Chief Lauro Ramirez as the interim public works foreman and his wife, Lynette Ramirez, as the interim city secretary for a 90-day probationary period.

Cantu said Monday she could not comment on the reason behind those terminations. Councilmember Luis Garcia Sr. also said he had no comment on the firings.

While the former mayor did not say his resignation was prompted by the staffing changes, Escobar did say that he “just couldn’t agree with the new administration.”

During Monday’s meeting, the council voted to accept their resignations shortly after appointing Cantu as the mayor pro-tem.

Due to the abrupt departure of the mayor and the mayor pro-tem, city staff were unable to receive their pay Friday as they were the approved signatories on the city’s payroll account.

The council took steps to remedy the situation by authorizing the council members and the city secretary as bank signatories with the requirement of two signatures for each check issued by the city.

Escobar, the former mayor, had many responsibilities with the city, including municipal judge and the handling of city finances.

In the wake of his departure, the city voted to establish the position of municipal judge and that of a chief financial officer for the city.

The council appointed attorney Jesus Maria Garza as the municipal judge while the position of CFO will be advertised.