Photo Galley: Sharyland Pioneer defeats Marble Falls in final seconds 54-47 Joel Martinez - December 19, 2020 Sharyland Pioneer's Joseph Graham Jr. drives into the endzone to score the winning touchdown in the final seconds against Marble Fall in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game at Heros Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger carries the against Marble Fall defensive player David Rodgers (21) in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game at Heros Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) points up in the air after diving in to the end zone for a touchdown against Marble Fall in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game at Heros Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball against Marble Fall in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game at Heros Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer's Rey Montez (31) reacts with joy i-=on the sidelines during the final seconds after Pioneer scored their game winning touchdown against Marble Fall in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game at Heros Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer's Tristan Castillo (15) carries the ball against Marble Fall in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game at Heros Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer's Taylor Esparza (22) celebrates his touchdown in the endzone against Marble Fall in a Class 5A Division II area playoff game at Heros Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer's Taylor Esparza (22) celebrates with Anton Sanchez (5) at the end of a Class 5A Division II area playoff game with Marble Fall at Heros Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Antonio. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)