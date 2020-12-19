Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Mission falls short in the area round overtime loss to Laredo United South 41-42 Delcia Lopez - December 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt All images copyrighted Mission’s Nikolas Mann(55) and David Ortiz (52) try and console their teammate Ramon Rodriguez (32) after their loss to Laredo United South during the Class 6A Division I area playoff game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm All images copyrighted Mission’s Jeremy Duran (3) escapes the grasp of Laredo United South Allan Gutierrez (20) during the Class 6A Division I area playoff overtime game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm All images copyrighted Mission’s Jeremy Duran (3) drags a Laredo United South defender during the Class 6A Division I area playoff game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm All images copyrighted Mission’s Jeremy Duran walks in dejection after their overtime loss to Laredo United South during the Class 6A Division I area playoff game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm All images copyrighted Mission’s Jeremy Duran (3) runs in for the touchdown against Laredo United South in overtime during the Class 6A Division I area playoff overtime game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm All images copyrighted Mission’s Ivan Chavez (20) and teammate break up a pass intended for Laredo United South’s Armando Garza (16) in the 3rd quarter of a Class 6A Division I area playoff game at the Student Activity Center on Friday ,Dec.18,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All images copyrighted Mission’s Tajh Jones (7) makes head way against Laredo United South Oscar Solis (19) during the Class 6A Division I area playoff overtime game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm All images copyrighted Mission’s Angel Saldana-Castaneda (8) swats the ball away from Laredo United South Brandon Benavides (4) during the Class 6A Division I area playoff game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm All images copyrighted Mission’s Justin Duran (12) drags Laredo United South defender Roel Sosa (25 during Class 6A Division I area playoff game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Galley: Sharyland Pioneer defeats Marble Falls in final seconds 54-47 Sharyland Pioneer tops Marble Falls to advance to 3rd round Mission falls to Laredo United South in The Monitor’s GOTW, OT thriller Records: Mercedes consistently late paying to house prisoners in Weslaco US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal