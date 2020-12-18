COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Brownsville: healthcare workers first to receive it

Laura Martinez
RN Jenny Mendoza administers an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to neonatologist Dr. Gerardo Sanchez Friday at Valley Baptist Medical Center Brownsville. Medical professionals and frontline workers were the first to receive the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the roughly 14,600 doses available in the Rio Grande Valley region. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

By NUBIA REYNA
By Staff Writer 

It is the moment they have been waiting for over the past several months.

Healthcare frontline workers received their COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

Valley Baptist is the first hospital in Brownsville to receive the vaccine. 

“It feels like the light at the end of the tunnel” Neonatologist Gerardo Sanchez said at the hospital after receiving the vaccine. 

Frontline healthcare workers are scheduled to also receive the vaccine at Valley Regional Medical Center at 1 p.m. Friday. 

