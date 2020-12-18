COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Brownsville: healthcare workers first to receive it

By NUBIA REYNA

It is the moment they have been waiting for over the past several months.

Healthcare frontline workers received their COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville.

Valley Baptist is the first hospital in Brownsville to receive the vaccine.

“It feels like the light at the end of the tunnel” Neonatologist Gerardo Sanchez said at the hospital after receiving the vaccine.

Frontline healthcare workers are scheduled to also receive the vaccine at Valley Regional Medical Center at 1 p.m. Friday.