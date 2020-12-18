The Alton Police Department has achieved recognized status through the Texas Police Chiefs Association Best Practices Program.

Chief Jonathan B. Flores said in a news release that this is a prestigious program that fewer than 10% of law enforcement agencies in the state of Texas have completed.

The Alton Police Department is the first to achieve the recognition in Hidalgo County, Flores said.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work of the men and women of the Alton Police Department in completing all the requirements necessary to achieve recognized status. This achievement reaffirms that the Alton Police Department is at the forefront of professional policing and committed to providing a quality and professional police service to our community,” Flores said.

The recognition program is a voluntary process where agencies prove compliance with 166 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices.

“These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk, and the protection of individual’s rights. These standards were then reviewed, modified, and approved by a committee of professional Police Chief’s from across the state,” the program’s website states.

The recognition lasts for four years and requires Alton police to submit annual reports.