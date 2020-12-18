5 more COVID-19 deaths, 505 new cases reported in Hidalgo Co.

Five more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19 related complications and 505 tested positive, the county reported Friday.

The five individuals included an Edinburg man in his 50s, a Donna man in his 60s, an Alamo man over 70, a Pharr man in his 60s and a Pharr woman over 70, according to a news release issued by the county.

Of the new cases, 166 are confirmed, 320 are probable, and 19 are suspected cases.

Additionally, the county reported there were 238 cases of COVID-19 throughout hospitals in the county and 84 of those individuals were being treated in an intensive care unit.