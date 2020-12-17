The PSJA North Raiders have canceled their Class 6A Division II area round playoff game after a student-athlete within the program tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release received from PSJA ISD late Thursday evening.

The district said in a written statement that it was informed of the positive test result Thursday afternoon. Multiple Raiders players also confirmed to The Monitor that Friday’s game had been canceled due to internal COVID-related concerns.

“Our Health Services Department immediately started contact tracing and, unfortunately, it was determined that for the safety of our athletes and families, all players and coaches are to quarantine and be vigilant of any COVID-19 related symptoms,” PSJA ISD said in a written statement.

“This news comes before our playoff game tomorrow, and due to the nature of this pandemic, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our athletes and (the) opposing team, we will be removing ourselves from the playoffs.”

PSJA North was scheduled to face San Antonio Taft in the area round of the 6A DII playoffs at 7:30 tonight at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi.

With this decision, Taft wins via forfeit and will advance to the regional semifinals. PSJA North ends its season at 5-4 overall after winning the program’s first bi-district playoff game since 2018.

The news also marks the first high school football game featuring a Rio Grande Valley team to be canceled in two weeks.

