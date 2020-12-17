Father Juan Nicolau conducts a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor his 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Father Roy Snipes bows his head as he and other priests pray during a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor Father Juan Nicolau 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Father Juan Nicolau turns after praying in a small alter before a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor his 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Father Juan Nicolau, left, walks to the alter during a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor his 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Father Juan Nicolau talks with other priest before a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor his 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR