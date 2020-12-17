Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Father Juan Nicolau is honored for 60 years Joel Martinez - December 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Father Juan Nicolau conducts a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor his 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Father Roy Snipes bows his head as he and other priests pray during a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor Father Juan Nicolau 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Father Juan Nicolau turns after praying in a small alter before a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor his 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Father Juan Nicolau, left, walks to the alter during a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor his 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Father Juan Nicolau talks with other priest before a mass at San Cristobal Magallanes Catholic church to honor his 60 years of priesthood on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Spirit of Christmas helping those who need help this season Extra doses may give a boost to vaccination capabilities Four more virus deaths, 522 new cases in Hidalgo Co. Rio Grande City CISD repays federal funds following 2012 FCC violation Edinburg hospital breaks ground on $100M patient tower