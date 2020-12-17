Four more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Hidalgo County on Thursday, according to a news release.

County officials also announced 522 new cases of the virus, of which 225 were confirmed, 292 probable, and five suspected.

The death toll there is now 2,149, with a total case count of 47,799, according to the release.

Additionally, there currently are 255 people with COVID-19 being cared for in local hospitals, of which 92 are in intensive care units.

Also on Wednesday, 56 people were confirmed to have recovered from the virus, leaving 2,576 active cases in the county.

Over in Starr County, there currently are 432 active cases of the virus, according to county officials.

There have been 194 virus deaths in the county, while 4,293 people have recovered from the disease.