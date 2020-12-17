Now you can get your flu shot in a drive-thru thanks to an event DHR Health is planning Saturday.

Scheduled from 8:30 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at the Health Urgent Care facility in Mission located on 2121 E. Griffin Parkway, Suite 16.

DHR Health Urgent Care is opening the event to the community and encouraging residents to be vaccinated.

It is especially important to receive vaccines now during the current global pandemic, as we have officially entered flu season.

COVID-19 and influenza share similar symptoms as both are contagious respiratory illnesses, making it difficult to determine what virus someone is infected with.

Testing would be required in order to more accurately confirm a diagnosis, according to the CDC.

Those who attend will be able to receive their flu shots from their vehicle, though masks and social distancing are still required for everyone’s safety.

Vaccines will be free for those with insurance but those without insurance must pay a $20 fee.

The event is open to all ages and will feature entertainment, treats, a special appearance of Dr. Ted E. Bear and more.

For more information, call DHR Health Urgent Care at (956) 362-5030 or visit www.dhrhealth.com.