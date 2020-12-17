HARLINGEN — A leading tech-enabled business services company is coming to Harlingen, and it could mean the creation of over 1,000 new jobs, city officials say.

TaskUs is a San Antonio-based company which offers a broad range of business services, such as fraud prevention, content moderation, application verification, claims processing, digital transcription, photo retouching and data management.

What makes this new company different from most that have moved to the Valley is the higher pay hourly workers earn.

The website Glassdoor allows workers at various companies to anonymously post wages and it appears TaskUs — at least as its other locations — pays hourly workers between $15 and $19 per hour, far higher than most other new companies arriving here.

“We are very excited for TaskUs to finally land and join our business community in Harlingen,” said Mayor Chris Boswell. “TaskUs’s award-winning, people-first culture, and their great employee perks and benefits are groundbreaking. We look forward to the positive impact that TaskUs will bring to our community as they introduce more jobs.”

TaskUs also was named one of Glassdoor’s 2019 Best Places to Work.

“We are thrilled to meet the amazing talent that Harlingen has to offer,” said Hemi Seghal, TaskUs senior vice president of operations. “We were really impressed with the city’s friendly ambience, its rich culture, and emerging talent pool and look forward to developing the city together with our government partners.”

TaskUs will be building a new location in the city, but just where that will be located was unclear Thursday.

Other TaskUs workplaces are known for their amenities, such as recreation areas with vibrant color schemes, eye-catching architectural features, places for mindfulness and relaxation, collaborative spaces and fun zones stocked with gaming equipment and kiosks, the company said in a statement.

“Recruitment of large employers is very competitive. Recruiting quality employers who care for their employees and the communities where they locate is even tougher,” said Raudel Garza, chief executive officer of the Harlingen Economic Development Corp. “TaskUs is one of those companies that cares for the employees they hire and for the communities where they do business.”

The company, founded in 2008, did say its Valley employees will spend about 80 percent of the time working from home, even after the building is constructed.

TaskUs is holding an in-person hiring event today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harlingen Community Center at 201 E. Madison.

To ensure the safety and well-being of interested applicants, wearing of face masks and social distancing will be strictly observed.

Registration is also required to manage the number of attendees.

Register online here.