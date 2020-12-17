63-year-old woman found dead in Brownsville

Brownsville police on Wednesday continued to investigate the death of a 63-year-old woman found dead at the Waterside Apartments.

Police were dispatched to the apartment complex shortly before 9 p.m. Monday in reference to a stabbing, the police department stated in a press release.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found Maria Esparza dead. She died from injuries she received in the stabbing, according to police.

The press release stated that after further investigation a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect was detained and charged with capital murder.

It is unclear if the suspect is related to Esparza.

Jose Loredo, spokesman for BPD, said the department does not comment on pending matters.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office also declined to comment for the same reason.