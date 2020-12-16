STC elevates Plummer to interim president role

McALLEN — South Texas College announced Monday that David Plummer will serve as the institution’s interim president following longtime president Shirley Reed’s retirement in early January.

A release from the college says Plummer was appointed by the board Dec. 8 and will take the reins Jan. 4.

“The Board of Trustees understands the importance of strong leadership within South Texas College and we are committed to our governance role as we embark on a national search for the College’s next president,” Board Chair Rose Benavidez wrote in the release. “You will learn more about this process in the near future and we look forward to hearing from you to ensure this selection process is transparent and successful.

“It is essential that the College continue its course with proactive administrative leadership as we head into the Spring 2021 semester.”

Plummer holds an M.B.A. from the University of Texas Pan American and a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Texas A&M Kingsville. He is a military veteran with over 20 years experience in higher education who has served in various roles at STC, including in his current capacity as vice president for information services, planning, performance, and strategic initiatives.

Benavidez noted that Plummer’s appointment marks a pivotal step in the college’s history.

“With the retirement of South Texas College’s Founding President, Dr. Shirley A. Reed, we find ourselves at a very important moment for the future of our esteemed institution,” Benavidez wrote. “Dr. Reed, who served as the College’s first president, was integral in leading us from our humble beginnings into the world-class institution of higher education and workforce training that we are today.

“During her tenure, Dr. Reed built a premier institution with exceptional faculty, administration, staff, and students that will continue to serve its communities and set the standard for colleges nation-wide.”