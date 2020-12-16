MISSION — Sharyland Pioneer senior Eddie Lee Marburger has played his way into the conversation as one of the best high school quarterbacks the Rio Grande Valley has ever seen.

Soon, he’ll be taking his game to the next level, and just a few hours north.

Marburger was joined by family, friends and coaches Wednesday afternoon inside the Pioneer gymnasium as the Diamondbacks’ quarterback signed a national letter of intent to play college football at Texas at San Antonio, an NCAA Division I university.

“This (signing) is pretty special. It’s been a goal of mine for quite a while. I want to give all the glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and I want to give all the credit to my family, my friends, my teammates and my coaches,” Marburger said.

It was a long time coming for Marburger, who set the goal of playing college football while still in junior high. But it was the transformation from Marburger’s sophomore to junior season that opened eyes across the state.

Marburger put himself on Texas high school football the map after a junior season that resulted in two all-state nods. Marburger threw for 4,505 yards and 58 touchdowns, while also running for 1,009 yards and 16 more touchdowns in 13 games.

Marburger verbally committed to UTSA in April.

“They (UTSA) brought me in and showed love towards me that they wanted me to come play. And my family and teammates will get to see me come play, that’s a big part of it too,” he said.

Marburger thanked his parents, Pioneer head coach Tom Lee, offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Eddie Galindo and trainers who have been there for him through it all.

In six games this season, Marburger has thrown for 2,055 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 740 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He’s also led the Diamondbacks to a 6-0 overall record and into the area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

Throughout his career, Marburger has thrown for 7,656 yards and 88 touchdowns and run for 1,944 yards and 34 touchdowns.

This past weekend, Marburger became the RGV’s leader in all-time touchdown passes of any quarterback at the UIL level with 88 touchdown throws, putting him one ahead of former Mission Veterans quarterback Landry Gilpin. Marburger was also revealed by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to be a top 10 finalist for the prestigious 2020 Mr. Texas Football Award on Wednesday.

At UTSA, Marburger will be playing on a familiar field. As a junior, Marburger led the Diamondbacks into the Alamodome, UTSA’s home-field, for a third-round playoff game, an overtime thriller against Boerne-Champion.

This season, the UTSA Roadrunners went 7-4 overall and 5-2 in Conference USA play under first-year head coach Jeff Traylor. They finished No. 2 in the conference’s West Zone.

Marburger will also be teaming up with Edinburg Vela offensive linemen Ronnie Garza and a couple of 7-on-7 teammates.

Just as he helped establish a relatively new Pioneer football program as a perennial contender, Marburger hopes he and the Roadrunners can continue building an upstart UTSA football program into a winner.

“We have the No. 1 recruiting class in the conference, and our goal is to win conference championships. That’s the goal,” Marburger said. “It’s going to be elite, for sure. Those are some great teammates and it’s going to be fun.”

