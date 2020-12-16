House fire kills Combes man

COMBES — State fire marshals today are investigating an overnight house fire in which a 33-year-old man died.

Mark Anthony Silva, 33, a security guard, was killed after fire ripped through his home at 203 Holland at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night, Combes officials said today.

“It appears it was accidental, either from a heater or fireplace,” Combes Police Chief Patrick Quill said. “Both looked like they were running in the evening. Right now, it’s still under investigation.”

Silva was alone in the house when it caught fire, Quill said.

No other residents were injured, officials said.

Officials with the state Fire Marshal’s Office and Harlingen fire marshals are investigation the case, he said.

fdelvalle@valleystar.com