Hidalgo County reports 8 deaths, 377 new COVID cases

Eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, along with 377 new cases.

This brings the death toll to 2,145, and the total cases to 48,386, according to a county news release.

There are currently 249 people with the virus being cared for in local hospitals, of which 89 are in intensive care units.

Also on Wednesday, 329 people were confirmed to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries in the county to 43,386.

So far, the county has administered 281,367 COVID-19 tests, of which 232,371 have reaped negative results.