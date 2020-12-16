Glider crash kills two men in Bayview

BAYVIEW — Two men were killed after the sports plane in which they were flying crashed as it approached landing at a remote air strip Tuesday, family members said today.

Grover Abel and Kai Uwe Wulff were killed after the plane crashed as it tried to land, Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday.

A search party found Abel, 78, of Houston and Wulff, his flying instructor, Tuesday night outside of Bayview, Jeffrey Abel, Abel’s son, said.

“It was a sports plane that crashed on landing,” Jeffrey Abel of Houston said after arriving in Harlingen. “He was an avid outdoorsman. It’s just shocking.”

Bill Wright, Grover Abel’s brother-in-law in Abilene, said Abel was taking his first flight in what was described as a “glider.”

“They had taken off from an airport on his first flight and he was coming in for a landing,” Wright said. “Evidently, it crashed on approach to the landing. It wasn’t a real airplane. It was a glider with an engine. It has no cockpit.”

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigation the crash, Olivarez said.

