San Juan hires new chief of police

San Juan has selected a new police chief.

The city announced in a news release Tuesday that it has chosen Ruben Morin to head its police department.

Morin is a Rio Grande Valley native and a graduate of PSJA High School who has over 27 years of law enforcement experience, the city says.

Morin, who retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety in February of this year, says he’s proud to return to his roots and serve the city of San Juan.

“I am ready to bring my experience to lead the growing City of San Juan and our San Juan Police Department in a new direction as we work together to protect our citizens, enhance our police operations, and work with our local partners in the region,” Morin said in the release.

Morin started his law enforcement career with the San Juan Police Department and worked there from 1993 to 1997, when he left to pursue what would become a 22-year career with DPS, where he served in multiple capacities over the years.

Former San Juan chief Juan Gonzalez resigned in August after the city placed him on paid administrative leave for three weeks.

It’s still unclear why he was placed on administrative leave, but Gonzalez told The Monitor after his retirement that city officials just wanted a change.

“Basically, I was just told, ‘We’re going to go in a different direction. To me, I don’t know what direction they’re going to go. I’ve worked in city government enough to understand that the chief position is a political position,” Gonzalez said in August, adding that though he wishes the situation was handled differently, he doesn’t hold any grudges.

This story will be updated.