Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger was announced Tuesday as a Top 10 Finalist for Dave Campbell’s 2020 Mr. Texas Football Award, the most prestigious honor given to the top high school football player in Texas.

“Mr. Texas Football annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas,” Dave Campbell’s Texas Football stated in a news release.

Pioneer’s senior quarterback has been one of the top football players in the state over the last two years and has put together an outstanding final season, which earned him a spot as a finalist for the 2020 Mr. Texas Football Award.

In six games this season, Marburger, who is committed to Texas at San Antonio, has thrown for 2,055 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also running for 740 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He’s also led the Diamondbacks to a 6-0 overall record and into the area round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

Marburger initially put himself on the map with an outstanding junior season that resulted in two all-state nods. As a junior, Marburger threw for 4,505 yards and 58 touchdowns, while also running for 1,009 yards and 16 more touchdowns.

Through his career, Marburger has thrown for 7,656 yards and 88 touchdowns and run for 1,944 yards and 34 touchdowns. The UTSA commit has also completed 63.6% of his 769 pass attempts with only 12 interceptions in 32 games.

Former Mission Veterans quarterback Landry Gilpin was the first player from the RGV to win the award as Gilpin, who now plays football at Southwestern, was crowned 2018 Mr. Texas Football.

The winner of the 2020 Mr. Texas Football Award will be announced prior to the 2020 Mercari Texas Bowl and awarded to the recipient before the game on Dec. 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The other finalists for this year’s award along with Marburger are Bridgeland quarterback Conner Weigman; Corpus Christi Miller quarterback Andrew Body; Denton Ryan athlete JaTavion Sanders; Flower Mound Marcus quarterback Gerrett Nussmeier; Galena Park North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis; Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins; Mart athlete Roddrell Freeman; Huntsville defensive tackle Ed Bobino; and Hallettsville running back Jonathan Brooks.

To vote for 2020 Mr. Texas Football Award, visit texasfootball.com where you can vote one of the 10 finalists, including Marburger, for the honor.

