Hidalgo County COVID-19 case tally reaches 48,000

Seven more die, 447 new cases added

Hidalgo County reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths and 447 new cases Tuesday.

The seven deaths raise the county’s death toll to 2,137 and include a man in his 60s from Donna, a woman over 70 from Edinburg, a man over 70 from Mercedes, a man and a woman over 70 from Pharr, and a man in his 50s and a woman over 70 from an undisclosed location.

With these new cases, the county’s virus tally rose to 48,009.

There are currently 249 people in county hospitals with the virus, of which 89 are in intensive care units.

The county reported that 491 people were released from isolation Tuesday, raising that total to 43,057. There are 2,815 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 278,481 COVID-19 tests, and 229,860 have been negative.