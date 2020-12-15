The first vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech arrived at DHR Health in Edinburg on Tuesday morning.

Staff gave members of the local news media a look at the trays, each containing 195 vials, of vaccine doses.

DHR Health is expected to receive the bulk of the vaccines bound for the Rio Grande Valley with 5,850 doses.

Valley Baptist hospitals in Cameron County are expecting 2,925; in Hidalgo County, Mission Regional Medical Center is receiving 1,950, and both Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System are awaiting 975.

UTRGV is also getting 1,950 doses.