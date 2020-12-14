Sheriff’s office says man shot two people before turning gun on himself

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old man assaulted his common-law wife Sunday morning before shooting her brother and a family friend, and turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff’s office identified the shooter as Heriberto Reyes and the family friend as 28-year-old Alejandra Salinas Herrera, who died at the scene.

The woman’s brother, who authorities did not identify, is listed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The investigation began at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the 12000 block of Landing Drive in rural Mission in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff’s Deputies met with the reporting party/victim who indicated her common-law husband, Heriberto Reyes, shot her 23-year-old brother and Alejandra Salinas Herrera after he had physically assaulted her,” the news release states.

She told investigators she was hosting a party when Reyes became jealous and asked everyone to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Heriberto then proceeded to assault the victim causing her bodily pain. When the victim’s brother and family friend, Alejandra Salinas Herrera arrived to check on her, Heriberto shot them with a handgun before shooting himself,” the release says.

Both Herrera and Reyes were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still searching for any additional information or witnesses.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also submit anonymously to HCSO through the smartphone application P3 Tips.

“We would also like to remind anyone who has been a victim of domestic violence to please contact our office at 956-383-8114 or you can contact the District Attorney’s Office for additional information,” the news release states.