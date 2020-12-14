Critical care nurse one of the first in New York to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Long Island, New York is one of the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination of Lindsay was aired live on television this morning.

Hospital workers begin unloading precious frozen vials of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, with the first vaccinations against a scourge that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans expected later in the day, the Associated Press reported.

Shots made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech are the first authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration — beginning what will become the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. Several other countries also have OK’d the vaccine, including the U.K., which started vaccinating last week.

On Sunday, Texas health officials alerted local authorities that the COVID-19 vaccines are now headed to Hidalgo County and will be sent to two distribution centers – the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Medical School and Doctors Hospital Renaissance – Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Sunday.