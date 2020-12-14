FBI investigating ransomware attack on Weslaco school district

Weslaco ISD reported Monday that the school district’s computer network was attacked by ransomware, prompting an FBI investigation into the matter.

“We do not know the extent of the attack, and we are working to contain the threat,” a statement from the district read. “School instruction may have been disrupted for some students this morning. The District has since made adjustments and online learning is now taking place.”

According to the statement, more information will be released as the issue is resolved.