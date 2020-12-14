Escobares mayor abruptly resigns one month after being elected

Escobares Mayor Ruperto B. Escobar resigned from his position during a city council meeting Monday evening, after having just been elected to the office last month.

“Lady and councilmen for the city of Escobares, I resign my position as mayor of this governing body as of this moment,” Escobar announced during the meeting. “I am out.”

“You have a mayor pro-tem to continue your discussion,” he added. “Thank you everybody for coming.”

The mayor made his announcement just moments after the city council voted to terminate the City Secretary Rosario Ramirez on a resolution of “no confidence.”

The termination was approved by four of the six members of the council.

The council also voted to terminate their public works foreman.

In the interim, the council appointed Fire Department Chief Lauro Ramirez as the public works foreman and his wife, Lynette Ramirez, as the city secretary for a 90-day probationary period.

It was after these appointments that Escobar hand-wrote his resignation and then proceeded to read it to those in attendance.

After his departure, the city attorney advised the council they would have to order a special election to fill the mayor’s position within 90 days.

Until then, the mayor pro-tem will assume the mayor’s duties.