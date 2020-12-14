Donna man dies in Sunday roll-over crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Donna that left a 26-year-old man dead.

DPS identified the man as Ruben Pina III.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 1:20 p.m. on North Goolie Road, north of Eldora Road.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a gray Nissan Altima passenger car occupied by a male driver who was not secured by a seatbelt was traveling northbound on Goolie Road at an unsafe speed, causing the vehicle to lose control and veer off the roadway into a ditch, and as a result, the vehicle rolled-over,” DPS said in a news release.

Pina, a Donna resident, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is still under investigation, DPS says.