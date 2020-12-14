Body of missing boater recovered

The U.S. Coast Guard announced this evening that the body of a missing boater has been located.

Authorities said a body matching the description of the missing boater was located by a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department boat crew. The group recovered the body.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from the South Padre Island Police Department stating a family member called in saying the boater left from the West Polaris Boat Ramp in South Padre Island at noon Saturday and was expected to return by 6 p.m., the Coast Guard stated in a press release.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to the last known position.

The SPC crew located the 18-foot vessel with no signs of anyone on board and continued to search the area.

Involved in the search are:

>>Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

>>Coast Guard Station South Padre Island

>>Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

>>South Padre Island Police Department

>>Port Isabel Police Department