American Airlines to offer non-stop flights from Harlingen to Chicago/O’Hare

American Airlines will commence nonstop Saturday flights between Chicago/O’Hare and Harlingen starting March 6, 2021.

The flight will depart Harlingen on Saturdays at 2 p.m. arriving in Chicago at 5:20 p.m. Return flight departs Chicago at 9:05 a.m. arriving at 12:50 p.m. in Harlingen.

Both flights will be operated by SkyWest Airlines using a regional jet with dual class service and it will offer greater connecting options for the American customers in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Valley International Airport would like to thank American Airlines, once again, for believing in the citizens of the Rio Grande Valley and our airport. Since American Airlines return to Valley International Airport in March of 2018 they have continued to expand their service with larger aircraft offering dual class service and now a second non-stop destination to their Chicago hub!” stated Marv Esterly, director of aviation at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas.

The flight is currently available for purchase on the AA.com website..