Alton police respond to fatal shooting

Alton police say they are looking for a white older model Chevrolet Colorado identified as a suspect vehicle in a Sunday night homicide.

Chief Jonathan Flores said police responded to the 1300 block of South Nevada Street at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in reference to a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found a 31-year-old man who had been shot to death.

“Our Investigators responded to the scene and during the preliminary investigation they determined the suspect vehicle is a white older model Chevrolet Colorado,” Flores said.

The chief said investigators have determined the shooting is an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public.

“This case continues to be under investigation and anyone with information can call our Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 432-0700 or our Crime Stoppers line (956) 585-8477,” Flores said.