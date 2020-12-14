9 deaths, 453 more COVID-19 cases reported in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County announced on Monday nine additional COVID-19 related deaths and 453 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The deaths include a man in his 40s from Donna, a woman over 70 from Hidalgo, two women in their 60s and a man and woman over 70 from McAllen, two women in their 60s from Mission, and a woman in her 50s from San Juan.

The death toll in the county is now 2,130. With the new cases, the county’s total stands at 47,562.

There are currently 217 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 80 of those people are in intensive care units. Additionally, 129 people were released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 42,566.

There are 2,866 net active cases in the county as of this morning.

The county has administered 275,564 COVID-19 tests, and 227,201 have been negative.

The county also announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard on its website.

In a news release, the county announced that the dashboard on www.hidalgocounty.us will temporarily go offline while it transitions to a new format that conforms with changes made at the state level for release of statistical information.

The county will begin announcing test results in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services 2020 Case Criteria Guide in three categories:

The categories are split up between confirmed, probable, and suspect cases.

“Confirmed: A person who has tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material,” county officials explained in the release. “Probable: A person who has tested positive through an antigen test (nasal swab) that detects the presence of COVID in the system.

“Suspect: A person who has tested positive for having COVID-19 antibodies through a specific type of serum, plasma or whole blood test, but has no prior history of being a confirmed or probable case.”