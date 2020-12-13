Donna High defensive coordinator Danny Salinas was named the Texas high school football Assistant Coach of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football after a dominant win in the team’s season finale against Brownsville Veterans.

Donna held the Chargers to seven points in that contest, the team’s best defensive outing of the season, and pitched a second-half shutout en route to a 16-7 win Thursday, Dec. 3 at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna.

Brownsville Veterans was also held to 179 yards and a combined 2-for-11 night on third and fourth-down conversion attempts by Donna in that game.

Salinas, who is in his first season as Donna High’s defensive coordinator, was selected by an online fan vote in which he garnered 44% of all votes cast and defeated Austin LBJ offensive coordinator Omasha Brantley, Gunter offensive coordinator Tim Wylie and Saginaw Boswell defensive coordinator.

Salinas is the third Rio Grande Valley assistant high school football coach to be nominated for the distinction this season and the second to win it joining Mission High defensive coordinator Chris Castillo.

Castillo was voted the Assistant Coach of the Week after the Eagles forced five turnovers, allowed fewer than 100 total yards of offense and pitched a shutout over the PSJA High Bears in their District 31-6A opener, a 30-0 victory.

Email: amcculloch@themonitor.com

Twitter: @ByAndyMcCulloch