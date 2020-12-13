Discovery of 2 bodies leads to homicide investigation

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra says authorities discovered two dead people Sunday morning, an incident which is being investigated as a homicide.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered after deputies responded to a welfare check north of FM 1925 on Moorefield Road then east on Landing.

“They discovered the lifeless bodies of one adult male and one adult female. Investigation is ongoing,” Guerra wrote on Twitter.

Guerra’s post accompanied a graphic that says HCSO homicide investigation.