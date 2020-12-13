COVID-19 vaccine ‘on its way’ to Hidalgo County

State officials have confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to Hidalgo County.

The vaccines will be sent to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s School of Medicine and the Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, according to county Judge Richard F. Cortez.

Though the exact day of when the vaccine will arrive is unknown, frontline healthcare workers will receive the first round when it does — state health officials will be determining the order of who receives the medication.

“On this historic day in which vaccinations for COVID-19 begin in Hidalgo County, I once again want to express my gratitude for the front-line medical workers who are getting the first round of vaccines,” Cortez, himself battling COVID-19, said in a news release Sunday evening. “I ask for patience as we take part in the largest vaccination effort in history and I send my prayers that our community will hopefully begin to see the end of this terrible disease.”

State officials, according to the release, said Texas will be receiving millions of vaccine doses on Monday and Tuesday.