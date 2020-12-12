Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalLocal News Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela escapes with a narrow 38-33 victory over Weslaco High Delcia Lopez - December 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt ©All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) takes down Weslaco’s Jesse Hernandez (21) in the back field for a loss during the 4th quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Jake Dufner (99) gets emotional after pressuring Weslaco Rodney Garza (7) causing a fumble during the winding moments of the 4th quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Carlos Tamez (9) loses his helmet on a hit from Weslaco’s defenders Aaron Tamez (1) and Evan Zamora (3) during the 4th quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Justin Vega (4) misses a catch near the endzone as Weslaco’s Aaron Tamez (1) defends on the play during the 1st quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Images Copyrighted Weslaco’s Jesse Hernandez (21) gets past Edinburg Vela’s Erik Arguello(18) during the 2nd quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s AJ Sotelo (7) is brought down by Weslaco’s defender Jesse Perez (3) during the 1st quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Pablo Rivera (1) trys to escape the grasp of Weslaco’s defender Jesse Perez (3) during the 1st quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Pablo Rivera (1) stiff arms a Weslaco’s defender Jesse Perez (3) during the 3rd quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com ©All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Pablo Rivera (1) up the middle of the Weslaco defense Craig Austin (92) and Kayleb Gomez (13) during the 3rd quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sharyland Pioneer advances as Marburger makes history against Medina Valley PSJA North scores 22 unanswered points to stun Brownsville Hanna in bi-district win Sotelo, Vela rally to beat Weslaco in The Monitor’s GOTW, bi-district thriller Photo Gallery: Marburger breaks valley passing record as Sharyland Pioneer defeats Medina Valley 42-23 US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic