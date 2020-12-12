Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Peñitas

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a pickup truck blew a stop sign in Peñitas on Friday night and hit a 22-year-old woman before losing control and rolling over. Marco Mendoza, 24, an occupant of the white 1996 GMC Sierra truck, died.

DPS said the fatal crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Washington Palm Drive and FM 2221, north of Peñitas.

The preliminary investigation shows that the pick-up, which was occupied by four men, was traveling northbound on Washington Palm Drive approaching the intersection of FM 2221, according to the news release.

“Driver of the GMC disregarded the stop sign and went airborne through the intersection as it continued to travel northbound. A pedestrian (female- 22 yoa) was walking on the northbound edge of the road and was struck by the GMC as it was traveling northbound,” the release states.

DPS says the vehicle then traveled on the northbound shoulder and the driver tried to re-enter the roadway but instead traveled into a right skid.

“The GMC then drove across Washington Palm Dr. as it skidded on the roadway. The GMC veered onto the southbound shoulder of Washington Palm Dr. and rolled,” the release states.

Everyone in the vehicle was ejected as it rolled, DPS says.

“The driver of the GMC and other occupants were transported to DHS for evaluation and are in stable condition,” the release states.

The woman who was walking when she was hit was transported to McAllen Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to DPS, which is continuing to investigate the deadly crash.