Starr Co. to issue mandatory shelter-in-place order

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera announced Friday he would issue a mandatory shelter-in-place order next week as the number of new cases there continue to spike.

In addition to the shelter-in-pace order, the amended emergency order will continue to include the curfew already in place in Starr County. Law enforcement will enforce both.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for individuals 17 and younger and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for those 18 and older.

The amendments come as the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Dr. Antonio Falcon, the Starr County health authority, said there were 209 new cases reported in the past seven days and added that the number of deaths and hospitalizations were also on the rise.

There are currently six patients with COVID-19 at Starr County Memorial Hospital, Falcon reported.

Vera said the orders were precautionary measures to prevent a further spike in cases as holidays draw nearer.

“The last thing we need is to have a spike on a spike,” Vera said.

He clarified, though, that there would be exceptions to the order for essential activities, such as going to work, going to the grocery store, going to the doctor, going to take care of a family member, etc.

The amended order is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and will last through Christmas and New Year’s.

“This is not something I or anyone takes pleasure in doing, but we believe it’s in the best interest for our community and our citizens,” Vera said. “We don’t want to lose any more people and we want to keep everyone as healthy as possible.”