Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (16) celebrates after Joseph Graham Jr. (2) passes into the endzone during a competed reception against Medina Valley in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mission. With that pass, pass number 88, Marburger broke the Rio Grande Valley all-time passing touchdown record which was 87 held by Mission Veterans' Landry Gilpin. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) passes the ball against Medina Valley in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer's Tristan Castillo (15) carries the ball into the endzone against Medina Valley in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) attempts to handoff to running back Taylor Esparza (22) against Medina Valley in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer's Joseph Graham Jr. (2) is persued by Medina Valley defensive player Logan Gill (20) as he drives into the endzone in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball into the endzone against Medina Valley in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) talks with teammate Taylor Esparza (22) on the sidelines after he breaking the Rio Grande Valley all-time passing touchdowns record against Medina Valley in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) passes the ball against Medina Valley in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)