Mission man sentenced to 30 years for child sex abuse

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. announced Friday that a 30-year-old Mission man pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of child.

In a news release, authorities said Jose Javier Rodriguez received a 30-year sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and aggravated sexual assault of a six-year-old child, according to a news release.

The defendant is not eligible for parole.

“There is nothing more precious than the life of a child. Our office will continue to fight for justice and put these sexual predators behind bars,” the DA said in a statement.

Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios prosecuted the cases, which were investigated by the McAllen and Mission police departments with assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo County – Estrella’s House.

State District Judge Rose Guerra Reyna handed down the sentence on Monday, the news release says.

The DA’s Office encourages anyone who suspects child abuse to report it by calling 1-800-252-5400, a 24-hour hotline operated seven days a week.