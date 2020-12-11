McALLEN — The McAllen Public Works Department opened a new drop-off facility for its Recycling Center that was built entirely by its employees, who used recycled material for about 75% of the project, city officials announced Friday.

The new center, located at 4101 N. Bentsen Road, will offer services to both McAllen residents and the public at large, though city residents will enjoy additional benefits.

The public at large can drop off recyclables such as cardboard, paper, tin, aluminum, glass, and plastics coded No.1 and No. 2. They will also be able to take advantage of free paper-shredding services and electronic waste disposal.

McAllen residents will be able to enjoy those services, plus the disposal of bulky waste, tires, metal, brush, used motor oil and pick-up of brown compostable lawn and leaf bags.

McAllen residents, however, must provide a recent utility bill and an ID.

The center, which collected more than 3.6 million pounds of debris last fiscal year, also sells crushed glass, mulch and compost products to the public at large. Those compost products are made entirely by public works employees, who sold more than 67,000 bags of compost last year.

The center, which last year recycled more than 1.5 million pounds of goods, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.