McAllen Food Park Unplugged Returns

The McAllen Chamber of Commerce welcomes the community to the McAllen Food Park for its Food Park Unplugged music series Friday, December 11 from 8:00 – 10:00pm. Admission to the park is free.

The acoustic music event takes place the 2nd Friday of the month at the Food Park located at 10 N. Broadway in McAllen and features local talent performing for food truck enthusiasts and anyone looking for a night out.

The monthly event is family and pet-friendly with mobile eateries offering a variety of foods including gourmet burgers, tasty street tacos, delicious desserts and much more.

Patrons are asked to maintain proper physical distancing and wear face mask when and where applicable. Handwashing stations are available at the park and food trucks are adhering to health and safety guidelines.

If you’re interested in bringing your food truck to the McAllen Food Park or would like to perform at Food Park Unplugged, please contact the McAllen Chamber of Commerce at 956-682-2871.