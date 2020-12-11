Hidalgo Co. reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more Hidalgo County residents died due to complications from COVID-19 and 375 more people tested positive, Hidalgo County officials reported Friday.

The five individuals who died raised the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 2,121.

The people who died were a McAllen man and a woman in their 60s, an Hidalgo man, a Mercedes woman and a Mission man over 70 years old.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now at 47,109, of which 2,551 are active.

The county also reported 219 cases of the coronavirus in hospitals throughout the county. Of those patients, 79 are receiving treatment in an intensive care unit.