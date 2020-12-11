EDINBURG — City officials will kick off a new drive-thru holiday celebration at the municipal park Saturday afternoon.

Edinburg’s new event, dubbed ‘Holiday at the Park,’ is meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and is being held in lieu of its annual hometown parade, Edinburg officials announced via news release Thursday.

City officials, however, still wanted to keep the holiday spirit alive, and they’re asking residents to continue practicing social distance and the guidelines set by the Hidalgo County Health Authority.

“It’s still Christmas so we’ve got to find a way to celebrate, it’s just going to be a little bit different,” Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and will run until 10 p.m. every night until Jan 2.

“It’s going to be something new and innovative — I think everyone is going to love it,” Molina said. “I encourage the public to come out, but we’re going to require that they have facial coverings and keep the social distancing to 6 feet or more.”

The event boasts approximately one mile of prominent lighted holiday-themed displays, live music, and the opportunity to take photos with the city’s reconditioned 25-foot Santa Claus.

“Seeing our community leaders come together to bring this event to our community is amazing,” Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronnie Larralde said. “We see the importance of bringing family activities to our community during these stressful times.”